Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is normally held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Nordstrom Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up.

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom Ford, Steve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparel, activewear, leggings, beauty, jackets, loungewear, skincare, underwear, diamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25, deals under $50, outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead.

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte Nordstrom Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress Marchesa Notte This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

Stellair 59mm Square Sunglasses Dior Nordstrom Stellair 59mm Square Sunglasses Dior These Dior Stellair 59mm Square Sunglasses contain a crystal and grey gradient with lightweight nylon lenses. ORIGINALLY $350 $233.90 at Nordstrom

Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch Nordstrom Eddie Ballet Flat Tory Burch These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $198 $118.80 at Nordstrom

Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag Allsaints Nordstrom Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag Allsaints This Allsaints Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag is less than $100. ORIGINALLY $198 $99 at Nordstrom

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone Nordstrom 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses Rag & Bone These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last. ORIGINALLY $279 $111.60 at Nordstrom

Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer Rag & Bone Nordstrom Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer Rag & Bone This Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer is $295 off the original price. ORIGINALLY $495 $198 at Nordstrom

Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm Versace Nordstrom Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm Versace An investment piece that you can save more than $400 on right now. REGULARLY $1,250 $836.90 at Nordstrom

Durbin Derby Sneaker Santoni Nordstrom Durbin Derby Sneaker Santoni These men's dress sneakers come in black, brown and gray. REGULARLY $525 $314.90 at Nordstrom

Wide Satin Headband Prada Nordstrom Wide Satin Headband Prada This Prada Wide Satin Headband harkens back to the 1980s. ORIGINALLY $280 $240 at Nordstrom

Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress Akris Punto Nordstrom Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress Akris Punto Easy, breezy and more than $350 off while supplies last. REGULARLY $895 $536.90 at Nordstrom

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American Nordstrom Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit Good American REGULARLY $169 $118.30 at Nordstrom

Sign up for more fashion updates from ET Style! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 Is Now Open to Everyone!

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Best Deals on Fine Jewelry

Under $600 for 1 Carat Diamond Stud Earrings at the Amazon Sale

Meghan Markle-Loved Handbag Designer Gabriela Hearst's New It Bag