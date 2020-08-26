Shopping

Nordstrom Surprise Sale: Up to 70% Off Designer Clothes and Shoes From Prada, Dior, St. John and More

By ETonline Staff
Tucked inside the massive Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is the Nordstrom secret designer sale section, which is expansive and where you can save hundreds of dollars on high-end men's and women's apparel, shoes, accessories and handbags.

Among the brands marked down are Givenchy, Dior, Tory Burch, Valentino, Akris Punto, Gucci, Celine, Burberry, Stella McCartney and Tom Ford. In addition to dresses, jackets and jeans, there's an excellent selection of designer sunglasses on sale.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is normally held in July, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is beginning a little bit later than usual this year due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. After weeks of early access pre-sale deals for Nordstrom cardmembers, everyone is able to shop and save right now. From Aug. 19 to 30, the Nordstrom Sale is open to all. On Aug. 31, prices go back up. 

Ahead of this Nordstrom sale, we've been scouring the Nordstrom virtual catalog preview and just a few of the brands we've seen on sale include Kate Spade, Burberry, Fendi, Hanky Panky, Nike, Hunter, Stella McCartney, Charlotte Tilbury, Theory, Zela, Adidas, La Mer, Barefoot Dreams, Tumi,Superga, Sunday Riley, Tom FordSteve Madden, Quay Australia, AG Jeans, Fendi, Alo, The North Face, Patagonia and so many more.

Shoppers can score major discounts on women's apparelactivewear, leggings, beautyjackets, loungewear, skincare, underweardiamonds, shoes, fine jewelry, hair tools and on-trend sneakers. In addition, the massive shopping event is full of discounts on home decor including bedding, bath accessories, candles, pillows, wall art, rugs, luggage and chic pet clothing. Other sale categories include deals under $25deals under $50outdoor, kitchenware and clothing for men and kids. New items are being added daily, and this year's sale already looks to be as exciting as years past.

If you've saved your favorite picks to your Wish List, you can check out faster with that coveted sale price.

Browse ET Style's top picks, ahead. 

Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Nordstrom
Ruffle Charmeuse Cocktail Dress
Marchesa Notte

This über stylish Marchesa Notte Charmeuse Dress is all pretty flowers and ruffles. This dress is a steal at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $495

Stellair 59mm Square Sunglasses
Dior
Dior Stellair 59mm Square Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Stellair 59mm Square Sunglasses
Dior

These Dior Stellair 59mm Square Sunglasses contain a crystal and grey gradient with lightweight nylon lenses.

ORIGINALLY $350

Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flat
Nordstrom
Eddie Ballet Flat
Tory Burch

These Tory Burch Eddie Ballet Flats are shoes you can wear whether you are working or playing. Get them for 40% off, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $198

Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag
Allsaints
Allsaints Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag
Allsaints

This Allsaints Fetch Snake Embossed Leather Crossbody Bag is less than $100.

ORIGINALLY $198

Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Nordstrom
Sean Floral Print Silk Minidress
Veronica Beard
REGULARLY $595

59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Nordstrom
59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses
Rag & Bone

These Rag & Bone 59mm Gradient Round Sunglasses are bold sunnys fitted with shatter-resistant CR-39 lenses. Available now at 60% off while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $279

Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Nordstrom
Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer
Rag & Bone

This Rag & Bone Ames Pinstripe Cotton Blazer is $295 off the original price.

ORIGINALLY $495

Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm
Versace
Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm
Nordstrom
Greca Logo Leather Strap Watch, 41mm
Versace

An investment piece that you can save more than $400 on right now.

REGULARLY $1,250

Durbin Derby Sneaker
Santoni
Durbin Derby Sneaker
Nordstrom
Durbin Derby Sneaker
Santoni

These men's dress sneakers come in black, brown and gray. 

REGULARLY $525

Wide Satin Headband
Prada
Prada Wide Satin Headband
Nordstrom
Wide Satin Headband
Prada

This Prada Wide Satin Headband harkens back to the 1980s.

ORIGINALLY $280

Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress
Akris Punto
Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress
Nordstrom
Multi Stripe Cotton Shirtdress
Akris Punto

Easy, breezy and more than $350 off while supplies last.

REGULARLY $895

Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Good American
Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Belted Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Good American
REGULARLY $169

 

