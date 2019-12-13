Normani knows how to shut a place down!

The singer made an appearance at the 2019 Streamy Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday to close out the show. Normani, 23, took the stage to perform her hit, "Motivation." Dressed in a sexy red mini dress with a cut-out and sheer corset waistline.

Normani got the crowd pumped with her dynamic dance skills and stage presence, as she was joined by four dancers who took the presentation to the next level. Naturally, as Normani and her crew showed off their best moves, the biggest YouTubers couldn't help but get on their feet to dance along with her.

At the end of the performance, everyone was on their feet.

YouTube

YouTube

Normani ate these adlibs up 😭 pic.twitter.com/zqrjtwEMpa — cristen. (@wavesnkh) December 14, 2019

Normani has been making a name for herself ever since branching out as a solo artist. Just last month, in a new interview for Cosmopolitan, she opened up about her new music and trying to hide when she was a part of Fifth Harmony.

"I remember always being asked, 'Why do you wanna be in a girl group? So you can hide?'" Normani said. "And that's exactly what I was trying to do. I'm not sure what that turning point was, but I was like, Normani is enough. You can be onstage and perform and you can be enough."

