North West Debuts Braces in Adorable New TikTok Video

North West is the proud owner of a brand new set of braces. The 8-year-old took to TikTok Thursday to share a quick clip of her braces, which covered her top teeth.

"Oh my gosh, I got my braces," North says, flashing a grin for the camera.

The clip is the latest in a string of adorable videos North has been sharing to her and her mom, Kim Kardashian's, joint TikTok account.

Last week, North shared her shock at one TikTok user's ability to transform into her, channeling Kim and Kanye West's daughter's pajama day look, thanks to a little animation and the help of the always nifty paint tool.

The moment left North speechless, with TikTok-er Matthew Perlman sharing North's reaction on his account, calling her his "bestie" in the caption.

But North's videos haven't always been all fun, games and viral dances. Earlier this month, Kim got upset with her eldest child after North went live on TikTok, giving viewers an impromptu tour of her family's home.

The live session prompted some concern from North's cousin, Mason Disick, who was worried about North revealing too much on the social media platform.

In the text Kim shared to Instagram, the 12-year-old shared his own experience about sharing too much online in hopes the SKIMS founder would discourage North from doing the same.

"I don't want to disrespect North but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason texted. "I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety."

Proud aunt Kim replied to her nephew, "I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it."

Kim also posted several photos of Mason on her Stories, writing, "Mason, you are so mature and I'm loving who you are becoming. You are so protective over all of your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you."

For more from the mother-daughter duo's joint TikTok account, check out the video below.

Kim Kardashian and North West Transform With Special Effects Makeup on TikTok



