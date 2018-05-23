North West Poses as a 'Real Tall Lady' While on Kim Kardashian's Shoulders -- See the Cute Pic!

North West is reaching new heights!

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable new pic of herself with her daughter, North, on Mother’s Day, as the 4-year-old seemed to grow a feet with her mom’s help.

“A really tall lady showed up to Kourts house on Mother’s Day 😂😂😂,” Kardashian captioned the black-and-white snap, which shows North smiling from ear-to-ear on Kardashian’s shoulders, while a trench coat covers the reality star’s body.

Kardashian’s son, Saint, sweetly stares up in awe, while her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, can be seen in the background of the shot tending to her to her son, Reign.

Kardashian also shared a throwback photo of herself on Wednesday, as she posed as a sassy 17-year-old in 1997, and showed off her green eyeshadow, matching dress and hair clips.

While the mother of three posted the cutest shot of Saint cuddling his baby sister, Chicago, on Tuesday, the little one appeared to stay home during the family’s trip to Disneyland.

Kardashian couldn’t help but share sweet Snapchats from the Anaheim amusement park as she, North, and Saint enjoyed a few rides.

Watch below.

