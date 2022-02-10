North West Styles Part of Kim Kardashian's 'Vogue' Shoot: See the Cute Family Pics
At the age of eight, North West now has Vogue stylist on her resumé. The young daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West helped to style herself and her siblings for her mom's recent Vogue photo shoot.
The 40-year-old makeup mogul covered the March issue of the fashion magazine and in the cover story, there were several images of her with her kids -- North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
Kim revealed that the images with her children were "styled by North."
In the shots, Nori is wearing a white T-shirt and ripped jeans. As for her siblings, Saint is rocking a Kawasaki shirt and purple pants, Chicago is wearing a jersey top and pink cowboy boots, and Psalm is sporting a plaid button-down and khaki cargo pants. Kim is wearing a denim Balenciaga Couture jumpsuit and white gloves.
North has already expressed an interest in fashion, showing off several makeup looks on her joint TikTok account with her mom. She's also modeled her mom's SKIMS brand.
North's dad, Kanye, also took notice of the family photos that she styled, posting them to his own Instagram account.
"GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER," Kanye wrote amid his contentious divorce from Kim.
In her Vogue cover story, Kim talked about her decision to move on from her marriage to Kanye and focus on herself.
"For so long, I did what made other people happy and I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy," she told the magazine. "And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."
