'Ocean's 8' Star Rihanna Reveals She’s Stolen This Unusual Item (Exclusive)

Talk about a hangry "Good Girl Gone Bad."

Rihanna plays a high-tech thief in Ocean's 8, and while she's never pulled off a major jewelry heist, she didn't have to dig too deep for inspiration for the role.

During the New York City premiere of the highly-anticipated film, ET challenged the "Work" singer to give up an item she's stolen -- and it wasn't a $150 million necklace. It was... dinner.

"I stole Chinese food," Rihanna, 30, admitted of the takeout thievery, describing it as a "long story."

The pop star's confession comes just after she asked her co-stars of the all female-led Ocean's Eleven reboot that same question.

Their own take, so to speak?

"It was in the candy family," lead Sandra Bullock shared. "I was young and didn't know any better."

Cate Blanchett revealed she stole "bread rolls," while Sarah Paulson went the non-edible, pricier route.

"It was a velvet bodysuit. It had a snap crotch," Paulson said. "A couple of my friends and I did it together."

Watch below for more on the criminal comedy, in theaters Friday.

