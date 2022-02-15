Offset Gifts Cardi B a $375,000 Watch After Giving Her Six Chanel Purses for Valentine's Day
Offset Showers Cardi B With Lavish Gifts on Valentine's Day
Offset decided to shower his lady love, Cardi B, with gifts this Valentine's Day. In fact, the 30-year-old Migos rapper gave the 29-year-old mother of two of his children so many luxury items that even she declared them "too much."
Offset capped off Valentine's Day by adorning his lady love's wrist with a sparkly Audemars Piguet watch, which Offset showed her retails for $375,000.
"Saved the last for the best," Offset tells his wife in one clip.
"That's too much!" she replies.
"No, it ain't. Never," he says.
"This is amazing! Thank you, babe. He wants me to get more into watches," Cardi shares.
The extravagant gift came after Cardi had already received lots of romantic goodies. Offset kicked things off by gifting Cardi with six Chanel bags, which he sent her on a scavenger hunt to find. The purses came in a variety of colors and sizes, including one she dubbed the "baby bag," presumably to help as she takes care of her and Offset's 5-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal publicly.
He also decorated their home with thousands of red roses for the holiday, including a four-heart rose arch in their living room.
The gesture caused Cardi to declare, "I'm so happy! I'm so sad. I'm so happy and sad."
She added, "This is too much! I don't deserve this."
Then outdoors he shared a giant heart display of roses and rose petals in the pool, causing Cardi to scream, "You really love me!"
The couple recently tattooed their wedding date on each other's hands as a gesture of love. Watch the clip below for more.
