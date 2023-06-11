Old Dominion frontman Matthew Ramsey is still on the mend after a painful ATV accident in March. However, he's managed to ditch the cane as he heals up.

Ramsey -- alongside bandmates Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi -- spoke with ET's Rachel Smith during Day 2 of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee over the weekend, and he opened up about about going sans cane, and if that means he's full recovered.

"Yeah, I'm standing," Ramsey said smiling, quickly adding that, due to being accident prone in general, he's "never been 100 percent."

Ramsey took to Instagram in March to inform fans that he "was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places." Subsequently, the band was forced to postpone several planned concerts.

"I'm still doing some physical therapy, yeah. [But] getting better every day," Ramsey told ET.

"I'll tell you the fun part about all these accidents that he has is every time, there's always some sort of new physical therapy device that shows up," Sprung said laughing. "And then we all get to try it."

"Everybody gets to use it," Ramsey added.

For this year's milestone 50th CMA Fest event, Ramsey was able to leave the cane behind for the group's performance. Reflecting on the celebrated event, Sprung explained what makes it so special.

"I think the big thing is just like that the fans have so much access to the artists," Sprung shared. "It's such a cool way to connect with people from all over the country that make the trip down here."

"And we get to sleep in our own bed," Tursi added, referring to the event taking place in their hometown.

"We get to play the show and go home," Ramsey said -- a luxury for a group that's constantly touring and performing across the country.

Fans can check out Old Dominion's set at this year's CMA Fest -- hosted by Dierks Bentley, Elle King, and Lainey Wilson -- when it airs July 19 on ABC.

Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Returns to Red Carpet With a Cane Following Accident (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

RELATED CONTENT:

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Addresses Using a Cane at ACM Awards

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Fractures Pelvis After ATV Accident

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey Injured After Falling Off Ladder

CMA Fest: Backstage With Country Music Favorites Carly Pearce, Elle King and Vince Gill