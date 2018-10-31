It's over for Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola, again.

The former Miss Universe 2012 and the 32-year-old Miami Dolphins wide receiver have called it quits after he was spotted getting cozy at the beach with sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami while the model was in Australia, according to multiple reports.

A source told E! News that Culpo broke it off with Amendola after photographs of the two surfaced online. Meanwhile, another source told US Weekly, who was first to report the split, that "Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach.” ET has reached out to their reps for comment.

Just last week, Culpo posted her own beach pic with Amendola, captioning the shot, "New and exclusive rock hard 6 pack temperpedic ab pillow, boyfriend not included 💕."

This isn't the first time that Culpo and Amendola have parted ways. In March, Culpo confirmed that she had split from the athlete after two years of dating. At the time, the NFL player unfollowed her on Instagram and deleted photos of them together. Culpo, however, continued to follow Amendola, as well as fan sites dedicated to him.

Rumors that they were back together surfaced in June after they were spotted at a friend's wedding together. They then took a trip to Ibiza together, with the brunette beauty capturing their excursion on her social media.

Prior to their first breakup, ET caught up with Culpo in New York City, where she opened up about her relationship with her then-NFL star boyfriend. Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

