Olivia Munn Holds Hands With Pro Gamer Tucker Roberts

Looks like Olivia Munn has a new man in her life!

The 38-year-old actress was snapped holding hands with 28-year-old Tucker Roberts -- president of Philadelphia Fusion, a professional Overwatch esports team -- on Sunday in Los Angeles. Munn looked casual in jeans, a long cardigan and sneakers as she showed PDA with Tucker while they walked.

Tucker also appeared quite the gentleman, holding their Celine shopping bags while she talked on the phone.

An eyewitness tells ET that Munn and Roberts appeared to be shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills for around an hour. According to the eyewitness, the couple was very affectionate, “holding hands, looking into each other’s eyes, hugging, and one point, Tucker put his arm around her."

“They were very comfortable with one another," the eyewitness adds.

Munn is of course, no stranger to the video game world. She co-hosted Attack of the Show! on the G4 network, devoted to the world of video games, for four years before she left in 2010. As for Roberts, aside from being a professional gamer, he comes from a legendary business family. His father, Brian Roberts, is the CEO of Comcast, and his grandfather, Ralph Roberts, was the founder of the broadcasting and cable television company.

Munn was last linked to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whom she split from last April after nearly three years together.

ET spoke to the actress earlier this month at Love Leo Rescue's 1st annual Cocktails for a Cause fundraiser, where she said she was finding the time to date again.

“I think you always find ways -- life isn’t just one thing or the other, and so, of course, you make time for your friends and your family and anything that fits into the personal realm,” she told ET.

When asked about whether that included dating, she replied, “Yeah!”

In October, she also spoke to ET about cutting negative people out of her life following her highly publicized split from Rodgers.

“It's a lesson I think you're always learning, but I think this year I really applied it, over the last year and a half, of just, like, negative, toxic people just don't have a place in your life,” she said.

-- Reporting by Helen Gomez

