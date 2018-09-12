Olivia Munn is opening up about the support she's received since speaking out against the casting of a registered sex offender in her upcoming action horror movie, The Predator.

Speaking with ET at the film's red carpet premiere at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday, Munn said she's appreciative of the widespread solidarity and appreciation she's experienced in the wake of the controversy.

"I knew that my friends and family would always stand by me, and that always means a lot, but truthfully the amazing outpouring of support and shared outrage from the fan's, social media, the news outlets, that has been honestly the most surprising thing," Munn, 38, shared. "Just to have everyone on the same page… that's honestly been the most amazing thing just to see that."

Munn made headlines earlier this month when successfully lobbied 20th Century Fox to cut a scene in the upcoming sci-fi thriller, just days before it's release, that featured actor Steven Wilder Striegel, director Shane Blake's longtime friend who Munn discovered is a registered sex offender, according to a report by The Los Angeles Times.

"I'm just really happy that there's a conversation that's come about," Munn told ET. "People can understand how hard it is to speak out. Because it's not just in Hollywood that this happens… This happens all around the the world, and the dialog that's come about has been so important."

Shortly after news broke regarding the studio's decision to cut the scene, the actress sat down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and admitted that she felt "iced out" and shunned by her co-stars, who didn't respond to her or talk with her when she reached out to them after she discovered Streigel's past and brought it up with the studio.

Since then, many of her co-stars -- including Sterling K. Brown and Boyd Holbrook -- have publically spoken out to praise Munn, and apologized for not being more vocal initially.

"The support from my co-stars has been amazing, and it's been really special for me to receive that," Munn said. "So I'm just really happy that were in a time in the world where people are listening."

Following the studio's decision to have the scenes cut, the director seemingly defended his decision to hire Striegel in a small role in a statement released publicly.

"I personally chose to help a friend. I can understand others might disapprove, as his conviction was on a sensitive charge and not to be taken lightly," Black said. His remarks caused the rift between himself and Munn to grow worse, despite Black's subsequent public apologies and mea culpas. Munn told ET that she's still not talked with Black since the controversy began.

"We actually haven't spoken to each other. I heard from my publicist that he had reached out, but I was traveling and I've been doing press," Munn said.

ET spoke with Black on the red carpet at well, and the 56-year-old filmmaker confirmed that he contacted Munn's reps, and once again apologized.

"I have reached out to Olivia. I felt that I owed her that call, that apology, and I'm very sorry for any pain that she's felt," Black said. "If I caused her pain, it's on me, it's my fault. I made a decision which was very bad… [and] it's very important to me that she receive a proper apology."

As for the movie itself, Munn said she had nothing but love for the work she and her fellow stars produced, especially with the offending scene removed.

"We all worked really, really hard on this movie, and my costars and I, we spent a lot of months together making this movie, and right now there's nothing in the movie to not be proud of," Munn said. "So I'm really excited to be here and I'm really happy that we can all be here together."

The Predator hits theaters Sept. 14.

