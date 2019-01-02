Olivia Newton-John is looking happy and healthy amid tabloid reports that she's on the brink of death.

The actress, who is in the midst of a battle with cancer, took to Facebook on Wednesday to respond to rumors that her body is "shutting down" and that she has only weeks to live. In fact, the Grease star seemed to be in very high spirits while setting the record straight about her health.

"Happy New Year, everyone! This is Olivia Newton John, and I just want to say that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote the famous quote," the 70-year-old star said with a laugh, paraphrasing the famous quip commonly attributed to Mark Twain.

Happy New Year!! Here’s to a wonderful 2019!!! Love & light, Olivia Posted by Olivia Newton-John on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

"I'm doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that is possible," she continued. "Thank you all for your wonderful love and support, for me and for my Olivia Newton John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Thank you so much!"

Newton-John's comments come hours after her family took to social media to shoot down the speculation as well.

Her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, took to Instagram on Wednesday to address the alarming reports. "Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let’s leave that distressing rumor where it belongs," Goldsmith wrote.

Meanwhile, Newton-John's manager, Michael Caprio, denied the reports to The Daily Mail, calling them "hilarious."

Last September, Newton-John revealed she's battling cancer for the third time after doctors discovered a tumor at the base of her spine.

She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She beat the disease after months of chemotherapy treatments and a partial mastectomy but revealed in May 2017 that the breast cancer had returned, spreading to her shoulder.

ET spoke to Newton-John last February at a benefit concert to help those affected by wildfires in Santa Barbara, California, before she revealed her third battle with cancer.

"I've been great," she said about her health at the time. "Yeah, I feel really good." Watch the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Olivia Newton-John's Family Denies Reports She Only Has Weeks to Live as She Fights Cancer

Olivia Newton-John Reveals She's Battling Cancer for a Third Time

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Reunite at 'Grease' 40th Anniversary Event

Related Gallery