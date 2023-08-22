Chloe Lattanzi is opening up about her difficult grieving process following the death of her mother, Olivia Newton-John, in August 2022.

The 37-year-old daughter of the late performer and her ex-husband, Matt Lattanzi, took to Instagram over the weekend to share an update with her followers.

Discussing the year since her mother's death and the lengthy breast cancer battle Newton-John endured prior, Chloe said that since that time, "I have not been OK."

Noting she has struggled with "extreme memory loss" and "had difficulty getting out of bed," Chloe shared that she has been "neglecting myself."

Adding that the Grease star was always an advocate of taking care of yourself, Chloe shared that after the upcoming 2023 Olivia's Walk for Wellness in her mother's memory, she plans to "disappear for three weeks" to take care of herself.

Chloe says that she has developed "a little bit of health issues in my mind and my body" due to her recent struggles, and apologized to anyone she's neglected.

"I just want to say to anyone who I haven't been consistent with, I'm so sorry," she shared. "I haven't been consistent with myself. And I haven't been taking care of myself."

The annual Olivia's Walk for Wellness will take place at Alexandra Gardens in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday, Oct. 8 both virtually and live.

Aug. 8 marked the one-year anniversary of Newton-John's death. The day after, Chloe posted a tribute video to her mother, writing, "I didn’t hop on Instagram yesterday. Wanted to take the space to just sit with her. This video makes my heart ache with love and gratitude. It doesn’t get easier but you begin to remember more and more good memories. This was really healing for me to watch. Thank you to @olivianewtonjohnvideos for making this beautiful piece of love. Thank all if you for your love and support. I love you all. Mama, I love you eternally. 🙏🏼 for anyone who’s lost or losing their mother. She will never leave you. I promise."

