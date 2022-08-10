Olivia Newton-John's husband, John Easterling, is sharing a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, just two days after her passing. She was 73 years old.

Easterling took to Newton-John's Instagram account, where he posted a photo of the pair along with a touching message addressed to the singer-actress.

"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to 'work' on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever," Easterling began.

Easterling, who married Newton-John back in 2008, called the Grease star "the most courageous woman" he's ever known, adding that she genuinely cared for all the world's people, nature and its creatures.

"At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible," he added. "It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light."

Though still in the midst of her painful loss, Easterling said that his heart is "healed" by the joy of her love.

"Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward," Easterling wrote before concluding the message by thanking Newton-John's fans, friends and colleagues for their love and support. "Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way. Onward Ho, John Easterling."

Easterling broke the news of his wife's passing Monday morning in an announcement shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," the statement continued. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Newton-John's daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, also shared a tribute to her late mother. In addition to several shots of her and her mom, Lattanzi posted a special behind-the-scenes video from their iconic 2021 duet. Lattanzi took to Instagram Tuesday to share a clip of the pair singing "Window in the Wall," a song that brought the late actress out of retirement and back in the studio.

The video sees the mother-daughter duo recording the track, sharing special moments in the studio and collaborating on the moving melody.

"You are my lighthouse mama. My safe place. My heart space. It has been my honor and continues to be my honor to be your baby and best friend," Lattanzi wrote alongside the video. "You are an angel on earth and everyone touched by you has been blessed. I love you forever my life giver, my teacher, my mama."

Newton-John's long-term battle with cancer began in 1992 when she went public with her first diagnosis of breast cancer. She went on to fund the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia, and had been a fierce advocate for cancer treatment and research. A state funeral in Newton-John's home country of Australia is set to take place to celebrate Newton-John's "music and film and all the other amazing contributions that she made" to the world.

For more on the actress' life and legacy, and the outpouring of love for Newton-John in the wake of her death, see the video below.

