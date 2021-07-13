Olivia Rodrigo is cozying up to her new guy! The "Drivers License" singer was snapped kissing producer Adam Faze over the weekend in Los Angeles.

In the pic, 18-year-old Rodrigo and 24-year-old Faze share a kiss while leaning against an Audi. Rodrigo also smiled big while leaning into him and giving him a hug.

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain together last month. Faze is the co-founder of the production company Must B Nice.

Rodrigo was previously linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Her breakup anthem-filled debut album, Sour, is thought by many to be about their split.

In an interview with GQ, the 20-year-old actor applauded Rodrigo's album and her ability to articulate her feelings.

"[It's an artist's job to] carry the emotional weight for other people. That's what's so great about Olivia's album," Bassett said. "She was able to articulate the feelings that she felt in a way that works on behalf of other people. I haven't been able to face any of it. I'll get back to it."

"I've had a hard time writing just because it's been so painful," he added. "I've had a hard time facing it in the way that I need to."

