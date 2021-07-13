Olivia Rodrigo Kisses Producer Adam Faze in Los Angeles -- See the Pic
Olivia Rodrigo is cozying up to her new guy! The "Drivers License" singer was snapped kissing producer Adam Faze over the weekend in Los Angeles.
In the pic, 18-year-old Rodrigo and 24-year-old Faze share a kiss while leaning against an Audi. Rodrigo also smiled big while leaning into him and giving him a hug.
The pair first sparked romance rumors when they attended the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere party at Six Flags Magic Mountain together last month. Faze is the co-founder of the production company Must B Nice.
Rodrigo was previously linked to her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett. Her breakup anthem-filled debut album, Sour, is thought by many to be about their split.
In an interview with GQ, the 20-year-old actor applauded Rodrigo's album and her ability to articulate her feelings.
"[It's an artist's job to] carry the emotional weight for other people. That's what's so great about Olivia's album," Bassett said. "She was able to articulate the feelings that she felt in a way that works on behalf of other people. I haven't been able to face any of it. I'll get back to it."
"I've had a hard time writing just because it's been so painful," he added. "I've had a hard time facing it in the way that I need to."
