Olivia Rodrigo Wears Vintage Betsey Johnson Again in 'Brutal' Music Video -- Get Her Look

By ETonline Staff
Olivia Rodrigo
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo stuns again in vintage Betsey Johnson. The 18-year-old breakout star rocked a ballerina-style tutu dress from the brand in her new music video for "Brutal." The pink dress features a bustier-style top, bow details and a flouncy, voluminous tulle skirt, which was styled with edgy fishnet sleeves. 

Rodrigo has worn Betsey Johnson's iconic dresses before. She donned a '90s runway archive for the premiere of the Sour Prom Concert Film

The "good 4 u" singer was so stylish in the nostalgic look, featuring the vintage pink printed slip dress with lace details. She paired the frock with pearl necklaces, sparkly blue platform sandals and a corsage. If you're into the pop star's '90s-inspired alt-rock style, Betsey Johnson and other fashion retailers have a great selection of dresses similar to Rodrigo's.

Ahead, shop similar '90s-inspired dresses to channel Rodrigo's signature style. 

Betsey Johnson Betsey's Vintage Inspired Slip Dress Cream Multi
Betsey Johnson
This body-con slip dress has a vintage-style floral print. 
$129 AT BETSEY JOHNSON
Betsey Johnson Betsey's Vintage Inspired Fit and Flair Dress Cherry
Betsey Johnson
Pair this fit-and-flare, cherry-printed dress with combat boots for edgy flair. 
$139 AT BETSEY JOHNSON
UO Perrie Lace-Inset Slip Dress
Urban Outfitters
The powder blue hue and lace panel make this slip so '90s. 
$59 AT URBAN OUTFITTERS
Needle & Thread Kisses Tulle Midaxi Skirt in Cream
ASOS
Live out your ballerina dreams in this tulle skirt. 
$131 AT ASOS (REGULARLY $164)
NBD Alice Mini Dress
Revolve
There's something nostalgic about strapless, body-con dress with ruching and a ruffled polka-dot tulle hem. 
$238 AT REVOLVE
Missguided Aqua Tulle Ruffle Bandeau Mini Dress
Missguided
Hurry! There's only one size left of this dramatic tulle mini. 
$130 AT MISSGUIDED

