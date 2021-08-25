Olivia Rodrigo stuns again in vintage Betsey Johnson. The 18-year-old breakout star rocked a ballerina-style tutu dress from the brand in her new music video for "Brutal." The pink dress features a bustier-style top, bow details and a flouncy, voluminous tulle skirt, which was styled with edgy fishnet sleeves.

Rodrigo has worn Betsey Johnson's iconic dresses before. She donned a '90s runway archive for the premiere of the Sour Prom Concert Film.

The "good 4 u" singer was so stylish in the nostalgic look, featuring the vintage pink printed slip dress with lace details. She paired the frock with pearl necklaces, sparkly blue platform sandals and a corsage. If you're into the pop star's '90s-inspired alt-rock style, Betsey Johnson and other fashion retailers have a great selection of dresses similar to Rodrigo's.

Ahead, shop similar '90s-inspired dresses to channel Rodrigo's signature style.

