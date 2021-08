Olivia Rodrigo stuns again in vintage Betsey Johnson. The 18-year-old breakout star rocked a ballerina-style tutu dress from the brand in her new music video for "Brutal." The pink dress features a bustier-style top, bow details and a flouncy, voluminous tulle skirt, which was styled with edgy fishnet sleeves.

Rodrigo has worn Betsey Johnson's iconic dresses before. She donned a '90s runway archive for the premiere of the Sour Prom Concert Film.

The "good 4 u" singer was so stylish in the nostalgic look, featuring the vintage pink printed slip dress with lace details. She paired the frock with pearl necklaces, sparkly blue platform sandals and a corsage. If you're into the pop star's '90s-inspired alt-rock style, Betsey Johnson and other fashion retailers have a great selection of dresses similar to Rodrigo's.

Ahead, shop similar '90s-inspired dresses to channel Rodrigo's signature style.

Sign up for more shopping ideas like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Coolest Fashion Trends Olivia Rodrigo Wears

All the Times Dua Lipa Proved 2000s Trends Were Worth Wearing

Bella Hadid Wore a Wet Look White Dress on Instagram

Coconut Girl Aesthetic: What It Is and How to Get the Look

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy: Fashion, Beauty, Home and More