We've been listening to Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS nonstop ever since it dropped this month, and now you can hear the album in a whole new way. The pop star just teamed up with Sony on an exciting new version of the brand's best-selling LinkBuds S earbuds in a Rodrigo-approved violet hue.

A marbled purple colorway isn't the only covetable thing about these new earbuds. Custom tuning by Rodrigo and her producer Daniel Nigro allows you to experience GUTS and SOUR exactly as she intended.

Aside from Rodrigo's unique tuning, these earbuds feature auto-adjusting technology that learns from your habits to switch from noise-cancelling to natural ambient sound, making for a seamless transition from immersive listening to the real world.

Lightweight and comfortable, Sony LinkBuds are made from factory-recovered plastic and reclaimed water bottles to reduce environmental impact. They have up to six hours of battery life and can be charged in their case to give you an additional 14 hours of listening.

"I'm so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the color violet," said Rodrigo in a press release. "The sound is incredible, and I can't wait for my fans to experience GUTS in this way."

