Olivia Wilde was reportedly served with custody papers from her ex, Jason Sudeikis, while making a presentation at CinemaCon.

An eyewitness attending the event Tuesday night at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas tells ET that the 38-year-old actress was introducing the never-before-seen trailer for her and her beau Harry Styles' new movie, Don't Worry Darling, when an unidentified person approached the stage and slid a manila envelope towards her.

When presented with the envelope, Wilde asked, "Is this for me?" The eyewitness said the scene was "odd" but "everyone assumed it was something about her presentation," and that Wilde "didn't seem to be shaken" by what had just transpired.

The same eyewitness tells ET that Wilde laughed off the seemingly uneventful act, so much so that people attending the event wondered if it was some sort of bit. The manila envelope was never addressed again.

But according to Deadline, which first broke the news, the manila envelope -- marked "personal and confidential" -- contained legal documents regarding the custody of their two children -- Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. The outlet later updated its story to include that Sudeikis' attorneys arranged for Wilde to be served with papers onstage, while adding that a rep for Sudeikis said he had no knowledge it would happen like it unfolded. The rep told the outlet Sudeikis had "no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered."

ET has reached out to Wilde and Sudeikis' reps for comment.

In a statement to ET, Mitch Neuhauser, the head of CinemaCon, said, "A situation like this has never happened before and the priority at this convention has always been to protect the integrity of our studio partners and talent in attendance." He added, "Unfortunately, something happened. We will address it. We take this very seriously and we will be reevaluating security protocols."

Sudeikis and Wilde began dating in 2011 and they got engaged a year later. They ended their engagement in November 2020. He was later linked to his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell, while she's now dating singer the "Watermelon Sugar" singer.

Just a couple months after the breakup, a source told ET that Sudeikis was "really hurt" by Wilde's budding romance with the former One Direction singer.

"Olivia and Jason ended amicably and both wanted to remain close and stay friends for the sake of their kids and because they have mutual respect and love for one another," ET's source said at the time, explaining that Sudeikis had hope he and Wilde "would eventually reconcile and get back together." "He has been really hurt and somewhat jealous that Olivia has moved on with Harry," the source added.

Nearly a year after calling it quits, the Ted Lasso star opened up about the breakup in a cover story for GQ.

“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he told the magazine, adding, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."

