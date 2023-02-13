Olivia Wilde is responding after facing backlash for calling A$AP Rocky "hot" during Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII halftime performance Sunday. Wilde took to her Instagram Stories in to share a since-deleted snap, in which she shared her adoration for the rapper.

"If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge," the Don’t Worry Darling director wrote above a video of Rocky filming RiRi during Sunday's show.

It didn't take fans long to take to Twitter to comment on Wilde's post, calling it "inappropriate."

"She’s really living up to that last name [of] hers," one Twitter user quipped of the newly single Wilde.

"This is so inappropriate," another wrote. "She needs to chill asap," a third person tweeted.

Wilde, who tagged both Rihanna and Rocky in the original post, took to her Stories just a mere hours later to set the record straight, sharing the same pic, this time with some clarification about her comments.

"For anyone who got it twisted," Wilde wrote. "It's hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat."

Rocky couldn't have been prouder of his partner Sunday, with the rapper, who has been dating Rihanna since 2020,was seen taking videos and photos of his lady love as he watched her perform from the field.

In clips shared by the official NFL Twitter account, the "Goldie" rapper proudly holds up his phone flashlight during his girlfriend's performance.

The rapper's jacket was a nod to his woman, as it was embellished with the iconic image she used to announce that she would take the stage during Sunday's show.

It was a big night for the couple, who welcomed their first child in May. During her comeback performance, the 34-year-old singer rubbed her belly -- leaving fans to speculate if she was taking the stage with a special guest -- baby number 2.

Shortly after the performance, ET confirmed that Rihanna and Rocky are expecting their second child.

Rihanna's Apple Music halftime show marked her first return to the stage -- following the birth of her son, and since her performance at the 2018 GRAMMYs.

Ahead of the show, a source shared with ET how A$AP was supporting Rihanna as she prepared for the major moment.

"A$AP has been very supportive throughout her preparation and has really been stepping up his parenting game while she has been busy with rehearsals," the source said, adding, "[A$AP] and her son plan to be there supporting her during her big day."

