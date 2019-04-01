Omari Hardwick got the Beyhive buzzing over the weekend!

On Saturday, the actor attended the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles, where Beyoncé was also present. He received some heat from fans on social media after video surfaced of him kissing the pop star on the cheek... twice.

After seeing the video, many felt that the Power star's behavior was inappropriate, as Bey appeared to look uncomfortable when he attempted to go in for a second smooch.

Fans quickly began swarming the comments section of Hardwick's Instagram page, leaving plenty of bee emojis and writing things like, "Who do you think you are kissing Beyoncé twice? TWICE? TWICEEEE?" and "You don't have the tax bracket to double kiss Beyoncé. Try that s**t again."

Regardless, both Hardwick and Beyoncé appeared to have a great night during the awards show. Beyoncé took home Entertainer of the Year, while Hardwick won Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. Power also won for Outstanding Drama Series.

"It's particularly special because I was speaking directly to these people who are up here with me," Hardwick told ET's Courtney Tezeno backstage following the win. "I was texting Courtney [A. Kemp] ... I was texting Naturi [Naughton]. And so it shows you just how close we are."

"And just for the NAACP and what it's meant. 50 years, we kinda like a guy named 50," he added, shouting out Power executive producer 50 Cent. "It's a special night."

The singer's husband, JAY-Z, was also in attendance, and later took the stage to accept the prestigious President's Award from NAACP President Derrick Johnson.

"I grew up believing I could do anything. That I could accomplish anything because of those strong women in my house," he said during his speech, referencing his mother, Gloria Carter, and grandmother, Hattie White. "I would like to dedicate this award to those beautiful women. I'd like to dedicate this award to beautiful women in my life, it's Beyonce."

Beyoncé and JAY-Z were also honored with the Vanguard Award at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards last week. The mother of three gave an emotional speech that night, revealing that she lost her uncle to HIV.

"Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived," she explained. "I'm hopeful that his struggle served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely. LGBTQI rights are human rights."

"To choose who you love is your human right," she added. "How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that a** to Red Lobster is your human right."

