Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are joining forces to help those affected by the devastating wildfires in Hawaii by establishing the People's Fund of Maui with $10 million of their own money. They're also putting out a call to action for others to contribute to this meaningful relief effort.

The media mogul and movie star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the fund to help those affected by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The fire, which decimated the entire seaside town of Lahaina, has claimed the lives of at least 115 people and, according to the FBI, upwards of 1,100 people are considered missing.

Winfrey and Johnson said the fund will serve as a bridge to provide cash directly to the families and individuals affected -- "Right away with some real immediacy," Johnson said -- so that they can personally determine how best to use the funds for themselves.

Every adult resident (18 and over) who lived in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1,200 per month to help them through this period of recovery.

As they call on others to help contribute to the People's Fund of Maui, Winfrey and Johnson said they're "here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents."

Residents who were affected by the wildfires can apply at the People's Fund of Maui portal and those who wish to make a donation can visit the website PeoplesFundofMaui.org.

Oprah and Johnson said they were inspired to establish the People's Fund of Maui after Dolly Parton established the My People's Fund in 2016. The fund offered $1,000 monthly payments to Tennessee residents affected by ravaging wildfires that burned for more than a month and killed 14 people.

Earlier this month, Oprah was on hand in Maui offering personal support and donations at a local shelter handing out pillows, cots, and toiletries.

ET had learned that Oprah -- who owns a home on the island -- went to the shelter to ask firsthand what items were most needed. She then left to purchase those products and returned to distribute them in person.

As for Johnson, it's his second philanthropic gesture in as many months. In July, he made a historic seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation in an effort to lend a hand to union members who are financially struggling amid the ongoing strike.

RELATED CONTENT: