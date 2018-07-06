Oprah Winfrey Reveals What She Thought After She Googled Herself for the First Time

Oprah Winfrey has the most amazing life -- and she knows it!

The 64-year-old media mogul has worked hard for her career and isn't afraid to reap the benefits of her success. Speaking with British Vogue's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the global powerhouse gets real about staying true to herself, what she would be doing if she wasn't famous and what she thought after she Googled herself for the first time.

"The beauty of my life is that from 32, 33 on, I figured out how to be myself completely on television and all these years I have made a fortune being myself," Winfrey, who covers the August issue of the magazine, proudly states in a video posted Thursday. "So I'm never not me. I'm never not the person that you see. There are days when I'm more open and warm than others."

Explaining that she's never "been restricted by the fact that I have a life that other people know about," Lady O admits she's done well for herself.

"I just have the most amazing life," she expresses. "I Googled myself the other day for the first time, I am so impressed with myself! This is what I didn't know. I was the first African American self-made billionaire, donated more to charity in the 20th century than any other African American. This is really good."

But there was a time when she worried too much and revealed what her advice to her younger self would be. "Oh, honey. Oh, baby girl, what the world has in store for you," Winfrey says. "First of all it would be 'relax,' it would be, 'stop being afraid,' and it would be, 'everything is going to be alright. No matter what it will all be OK.'"

As far as her biggest frustrations in the current industry, it's her impatience with the younger generation expecting instant success.

"My biggest frustration is with young people who think that success is supposed to happen like that," Winfrey snaps her fingers and says. "They think that there isn't a process to it. They think that they're supposed to come out of college and have their brand. And I recognize now that I am a brand, but I was resistant to being called a brand for many years… But how I got to be a brand was not by trying to be a brand."

Her path was "making the right move" and the next move and the next move, never stopping and expecting to make it overnight. But if she hadn’t found fame and fortune, she could see herself teaching.

"I would definitely, definitely, definitely be teaching in classroom because it’s the thing the still brings me the greatest joy," Winfrey shared. "It is my favorite moment in the world when you can see someone get it."

Winfrey also spoke about attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, and the gorgeous pink dress she wore to the royal nuptials in May. Watch the video below to hear more of her interview.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah Winfrey Reveals the Huge Royal Gaffe She Nearly Made at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding

Oprah Winfrey Reveals Whether She's Down to Star in an 'Ocean's 8' Sequel (Exclusive)

Oprah Winfrey Dishes on Her Fun Hang With Meghan Markle's Mom (Exclusive)

Related Gallery