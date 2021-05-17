Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Spanx Pants Are on Sale Now
You don't need a reason to add cozy, comfortable and cute fashion pieces to your everyday wardrobe. However, when there's a particular piece that Oprah Winfrey deems as one of her favorites, there's no doubt it's worth an add to your cart -- especially when it's on sale.
Back in 2019, for her annual list of Favorite Things, Oprah added The Perfect Black Pant collection from Spanx (yes, the entire collection) into the mix for its curated section of cozy gifts, whether you're shopping for a loved one or yourself. If you aren't familiar with the collection bottoms -- which have the look of elevated trousers but feel as comfortable as leggings -- this is the time to get acquainted. On her list, Oprah raved about the leggings, saying, "When I first saw these ultra-flattering pants, I called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her. In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath—you're already Spanxed!"
Right now, three styles from Spanx's Oprah-approved The Perfect Black Pant Collection are on sale -- and they're perfect for so many occasions, whether it's an upcoming wedding, weekend brunch with your friends or another gathering where you want to look polished and put-together without compromising your comfort or style. Plus, this means now is the time to experience everything the star loves about these classic black pants and why they earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things.
Scroll down to shop the on-sale styles of Oprah's favorite Spanx pants.
Shop ET Style's must-have items from Spanx's sale section.
RELATED CONTENT:
Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok
Oprah Praises Prince Harry Ahead of Their New Docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’
Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey Discuss Ending Their Talk Shows
Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Bringing Docuseries to Apple TV Plus
Katy Perry Flashes Spanx in Funny Video 3 Months After Giving Birth
Oprah Worked With GLAAD Ahead of Her Interview With Elliot Page