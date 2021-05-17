Oprah Winfrey's Favorite Spanx Pants Are on Sale Now

You don't need a reason to add cozy, comfortable and cute fashion pieces to your everyday wardrobe. However, when there's a particular piece that Oprah Winfrey deems as one of her favorites, there's no doubt it's worth an add to your cart -- especially when it's on sale.

Back in 2019, for her annual list of Favorite Things, Oprah added The Perfect Black Pant collection from Spanx (yes, the entire collection) into the mix for its curated section of cozy gifts, whether you're shopping for a loved one or yourself. If you aren't familiar with the collection bottoms -- which have the look of elevated trousers but feel as comfortable as leggings -- this is the time to get acquainted. On her list, Oprah raved about the leggings, saying, "When I first saw these ultra-flattering pants, I called Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, to applaud her. In sizes XS to 3X, they have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath—you're already Spanxed!"

Right now, three styles from Spanx's Oprah-approved The Perfect Black Pant Collection are on sale -- and they're perfect for so many occasions, whether it's an upcoming wedding, weekend brunch with your friends or another gathering where you want to look polished and put-together without compromising your comfort or style. Plus, this means now is the time to experience everything the star loves about these classic black pants and why they earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things.

Scroll down to shop the on-sale styles of Oprah's favorite Spanx pants.

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Tuxedo Slim Straight Just in case you have a special occasion coming up on the calendar and you want something to wear other than your go-to sundresses, this sleek style will look amazing with a puff-sleeve blouse. $104 (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

The Perfect Black Pant, Cropped Flare Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Cropped Flare Style this cropped option from the Perfect Pant collection -- which is made with a comfortable ponte fabric -- with your favorite pointed-toe pumps for an ultra-chic, classic ensemble. $77 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny Spanx The Perfect Black Pant, Ankle Sequin Tuxedo Skinny Ready to step out for the night wearing something that has an added oomph of pizazz? These are it. $104 (REGULARLY $148) Buy Now

Shop ET Style's must-have items from Spanx's sale section.

Faux Leather Bike Short Spanx Faux Leather Bike Short If you're anything like us and you can't get enough bike shorts in your athleisure wardrobe, be sure to add these to your cart, stat. $48 (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage Spanx Bra-llelujah! Full Coverage You won't go wrong with this best-selling bra from Spanx, which has wide straps, full coverage and a back made entirely of hosiery. $48 (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Bra-dacious Unlined Full Figure Bra Spanx Bra-dacious Unlined Full Figure Bra Looking for a bra that'll give you the coverage and support you need without digging into your shoulders? Look no further than this option from Spanx. $48 (REGULARLY $68) Buy Now

Every.Wear Active Mesh Contour Leggings Spanx Every.Wear Active Mesh Contour Leggings We love the contrasting colors of these leggings. Plus, it also has 4-way stretch -- which means they'll get you through any activity. $77 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings When you want to look sporty, chic and cool, reach for these faux leather leggings. $77 (REGULARLY $110) Buy Now

Cropped Flare Jeans Spanx Cropped Flare Jeans A pair of stylish jeans from a brand that prioritizes style and comfort? Sign us up. $90 (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Lizzo Tried the Booty-Lifting Leggings That Went Viral on TikTok

Oprah Praises Prince Harry Ahead of Their New Docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey Discuss Ending Their Talk Shows

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry Bringing Docuseries to Apple TV Plus

Katy Perry Flashes Spanx in Funny Video 3 Months After Giving Birth

Oprah Worked With GLAAD Ahead of Her Interview With Elliot Page