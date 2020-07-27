Oprah Winfrey's Magazine Will Become More 'Digitally-Centric'

Oprah Winfrey's magazine is going digital. O, The Oprah Magazine, which began production in 2000, will go digital after publishing its December 2020 issue, Business of Fashion reports.

In a statement to ET, a rep for Hearst Magazines clarified that Winfrey's mag and brand aren't coming to an end, but will simply become "more digitally-centric."

"As the brand celebrates 20 years of O, The Oprah Magazine, we’re thinking about what’s next, but again the partnership and the brand are not going away," the rep said. "This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally-centric."

Winfrey told ET in a statement that she's "proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years."

"I look forward to the next step in our evolution," Winfrey added.

Lucy Kaylin, the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, reflected both on O, The Oprah Magazine's legacy and its future in her statement to ET.

"Twenty years ago O, The Oprah Magazine launched as a personal growth guide to help women live their best lives," she said. "As we embark on this next chapter, we will lean into moments that are central to the brand’s DNA and deepen the connection with our loyal readers."

Meanwhile, Kristen O’Hara, Chief Business Officer of Hearst Magazines, told ET that the company "is honored to be working with Oprah and her team to reimagine the future."

