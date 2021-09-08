Oscar De La Hoya is home from the hospital after undergoing treatment for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. De La Hoya took to Instagram Wednesday to share that after spending three days in the hospital, he's home and on the mend.

"Hey guys, I am out of the hospital. I was in there for 3 days. COVID hit me really hard. I was in the best shape of my life and I really can't wait to get back in the ring. Thank you very much for all your well wishes and all your support. I appreciate it," the 48-year-old boxer wrote alongside a clip echoing the same message.

Last week, De La Hoya revealed that he contracted COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. The news comes as The Golden Boy was scheduled to make his return to the ring after over 12 years.

"What are the chances of getting COVID. I've been taking care of myself. This really, really kicked my ass," De La Hoya said from his hospital bed, before sharing another message in Spanish about how his chest hurts and is having trouble breathing.

In the accompanying message on the post, the athlete added, "Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend."

"Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support," he continued. "I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe."

De La Hoya was set to go up against Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort on Sept. 11. After a 16-year career, De La Hoya announced his retirement from boxing in 2009. He had been documenting his return in the docuseries Legends.

The boxer has yet to share a new date for his return to the ring.

