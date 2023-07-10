Oscar De La Hoya is getting real in the two-part HBO documentary, The Golden Boy. The legendary boxer opens up about his life and the truth behind the polished facade after he skyrocketed to fame inside and outside the boxing ring.

In the doc, which premieres July 24 on HBO and on Max, De La Hoya tells his story in his own words through a series of candid interviews, as well as with those in his inner circle, and features rarely seen archival footage. The Golden Boy, HBO touts, "peels back the layers of this celebrated yet complicated figure, exploring his triumphs and turmoil to reveal a man struggling to come to terms with lifelong demons and the impossible burden of a nickname he couldn't live up to."

Produced by Mark Wahlberg, the two-part doc charts the East Los Angeles native's rise to Olympic boxing gold medalist, hometown hero and multiple title-winning pro boxer. Nicknamed "The Golden Boy," De La Hoya charmed the public and Hollywood alike with his charisma, good looks and heartfelt story of winning the Olympic gold medal for his dying mother. But, as the official trailer released Monday suggests, not all was what it appeared to be as De La Hoya faced troubles in both his personal and professional life.

"The golden left hook. The golden story. But the truth always comes out. And I knew it would come back to haunt me," De La Hoya says in the trailer. "Money changes everything. My dream became a nightmare," amid newspaper headlines splashed across the screen accusing De La Hoya of sexual assault. (The former boxer was sued in 2022 by a woman alleging De La Hoya sexually assaulted her during two alleged incidents in 2020.)

He later gets emotional as he says, "I can see myself fighting and I don't even know why I'm fighting." "Who the f**k am I?" De La Hoya closes the trailer. Watch it below.

The doc features interviews with De La Hoya's family members, including father Joel De La Hoya Sr., sister Cecilia De La Hoya, brother Joel De La Hoya Jr., and children Atiana, Jacob and Devon. Former fiancee Shanna Moakler, childhood friend/business partner Eric Gomez, ex-trainer Jesus Rivero, boxing promoter Bob Arum, boxing legend Bernard Hopkins and former mistress Milana Dravnel also participate.

ET recently spoke with the 50-year-old in San Antonio, Texas, where he gave credit to Travis Barker, with whom Moakler later married following their split, for raising daughter Atiana.

"Look, I didn't raise my kids, you know? Their moms did. And I have to give credit where credit is due," De La Hoya told ET. "I'm grateful that Barker was there, you know, as a father figure for my daughter. I have to be grateful that Shanna was a mother to Atiana, and just know my place, basically, you know? My place -- I'm obviously a father, and I'm proud of it. But, again, I'm grateful for what they've done. Especially with Barker. He's obviously stepped up to the plate."

De La Hoya shared he and Barker have remained in contact over the years. "He's such a nice guy," he said of the Blink-182 drummer. "I have the utmost respect for him."

"He's a good guy. I've talked to him several times. And we communicate about Atiana. I'm just grateful for what he's done," he added.

The two-part The Golden Boy documentary airs Monday, July 24 and Tuesday, July 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. Both episodes will be available to stream on Max beginning Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

