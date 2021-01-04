Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs and More: Everything You Need to Know About the 2020-2021 Awards Season
Global pandemic, be damned. The upcoming awards season is soldiering on amid unprecedented times -- though the Academy Awards, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs and other ceremonies are shaping up to look different than any awards shows we've seen before.
This year has seen movie theaters around the world close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic -- with studios repeatedly pushing release dates and film festivals scrapping plans or moving online -- prompting awards bodies to postpone their respective telecasts and adjust eligibility rules to account for continued uncertainty.
Below, ET has your handy awards season calendar to keep you up to date as we learn more about what's to come for the Oscars, Golden Globes, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.
Golden Globes
The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards -- originally scheduled for the first Sunday in January -- has been pushed two months, with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association snatching up the date previously vacated by the Oscars.
Nominations: To be announced Feb. 3, 2021
The ceremony:
When: Feb. 28, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC
Where: The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California
Hosts: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler
GRAMMY Awards
The 63rd annual GRAMMY Awards were moved from Jan. 31 to March 14 less than a month before the show was set to take place.
Nominations: The nominations were announced on Nov. 24, with Beyoncé coming out on top as the most-nominated artist -- with nine total nods, despite not releasing a new album this year. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift earned six apiece, and there were also a number of notable surprises and snubs.
The ceremony:
When: March 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS All Access.
Where: TBA
SAG Awards
The 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards moved from January to March, with eligibility extended by two months.
Nominations: To be announced Feb. 4, 2021
The ceremony:
When: March 14, 2021 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS
Where: TBA
BAFTA Awards
The 74th annual EE British Academy Film Awards will take place two weeks ahead of the Academy Awards, as is customary. (The ceremony was previously set for Feb. 14 and will now "accommodates an extended eligibility period.")
When: April 11, 2021
Where: TBA
Host: TBA
Independent Spirit Awards
The Film Independent Spirit Awards traditionally take place the day before the Oscars -- so when the Academy redated its show, so did Film Independent.
When: April 24, 2021
Where: TBA
Host: TBA
The Oscars
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed the 93rd annual Oscars by two months, with its eligibility window extended to Feb. 28.
When: April 25, 2021
Where: Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California
Host:
Here are this year's key dates:
Feb. 1 - 5: Preliminary voting
Feb. 9: Oscar Shortlists Announcement
March 5 - 10: Nominations voting
March 15: Oscar Nominations Announcement
April 15: Oscar Nominees Luncheon
April 15 - 20: Final Oscars voting
Full Calendar
JANUARY 2021
Jan. 18: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Jan. 24: Screen Actors Guild Awards
FEBRUARY 2021
Feb. 7: Critics' Choice Awards film nominations announced
Feb. 11: Producers Guild Awards documentary nominations announced
Feb. 25 - March 8: Palm Springs International Film Festival
Feb. 26: AFI Awards (redated from January 2021)
Feb. 26: Producers Guild Awards TV nominations announced (Sports, Children's and Short Form Programs)
Feb. 28: Golden Globe Awards
MARCH 2021
March 7: Critics' Choice Awards (redated from January 2021)
March 12: Producers Guild Awards nominations announced
March 14: GRAMMYs
March 14: Screen Actors Guild Awards
March 15: Oscar nominations announced
March 24: Producers Guild Awards (virtual)
APRIL 2021
April 10: Art Directors Guild's Excellence in Production Design Awards
April 10: DGA Awards
April 11: BAFTA Awards
April 24: Film Independent Spirit Awards
April 25: Oscars
RELATED CONTENT:
Oscars Increase Best Picture Nominees, Announce New Diversity Efforts
Here's Where to Watch Every Best Picture Winner From the Past Decade
Emmys 2020: All the Best and Biggest Moments