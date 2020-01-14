'Outlander' Cast Previews Romance and Revolution in New Season 5 Clip

Outlander season 5 is almost here -- and things are about to get even more revolutionary.

"It's about America, building America," star Sam Heughan teases in a new preview of the season. "It certainly provides for a very exciting season."

"It's just one big ol' adventure, season 5," Richard Rankin adds.

The new season follows the Frasers, Jaime (Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe), as they struggle to protect their family and the new home they have established on Fraser's Ridge, in an America on the brink of the Revolutionary War.

"Jamie's in a really, really tough position," Heughan explains. "He's trying to provide for everyone. Through that, he agrees to work for the British and he has to lead a militia."

For Claire, her struggle manifests as she makes use of her medical training in new ways, "reconciling what her role is as a healer and what are the repercussions of messing with time and history," Balfe says.

The Fraser matriarch is also seen in the trailer warning the family's newest transport from the future, Roger (Rankin), that she hopes that he returns to his original timeline. "It's safer in the future, for all three of you," she heeds, including Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her new baby, Jeremiah, in her worries.

And safety certainly is a concern, as Skelton noted in her preview of her character this season: "Her main motivation is Jemmy. And really it's [about] the length that she would go to protect her child."

See more from season 5 in the video below.

ET caught up with the stars of Outlander -- Balfe, Heughan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Duncan Lacroix and David Berry -- at New York Comic Con in October, where they dished on what's to come on the Starz period drama.

"This is a really strong season for everyone," Balfe shared. "But for Claire and Jamie, it's this beautiful deepening of a relationship. What's so great about getting to be on a show for this long, you get to really live with these characters, with them getting older, there's a lot of wisdom, they know each other so much. The love deepens. I think people sort of fall in love, sometimes, with early passion over the more day-to-day connection, and I think that's actually much more exciting."

Heughan added, "There is still a lot of humor. There's still a lot of passion. But this whole season, I think, is about family and about family, sort of, needing each other to fight exterior forces."

Meanwhile, the cast also teased that there will be wedding bells this season and touched on Murtagh's fate.

"I think the most interesting scenes I'm about to play you're going to see in season 5," Lacroix teased. "It's some really juicy stuff."

Outlander season 5 premieres on Starz on Feb. 16, 2020. Check out the new trailer below.

