Season five is almost here, Sassenachs!

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the stars of Outlander -- Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Duncan Lacroix and David Berry -- at New York Comic Con on Saturday, where they dished on what's to come on the Starz period drama.

Last season, fans got to see some very sweet Fraser family moments. So what's in store for Claire and Jamie, and how will their love grow?

"This is a really strong season for everyone," Balfe shares. "But for Claire and Jamie it's this beautiful deepening of a relationship. What's so great about getting to be on a show for this long, you get to really live with these characters, with them getting older, there's a lot of wisdom, they know each other so much. The love deepens. I think people sort of fall in love, sometimes, with early passion over the more day-to-day connection, and I think that's actually much more exciting."

Heughan adds, "There is still a lot of humor. There's still a lot of passion. But this whole season, I think, is about family and about family, sort of, needing each other to fight exterior forces."

Meanwhile, the cast also teased that there will be wedding bells this season, as well as touched on Murtagh's fate.

"I think the most interesting scenes I'm about to play you're going to see in season five," teases Lacroix. "It's some really juicy stuff."

For more on what to expect in the upcoming Outlander season, as well as a surprise question from Sophie Skelton, watch the video above.

Outlander season five premieres on STARZ on Feb. 16, 2020. Check out the new trailer, below.

