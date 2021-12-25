'Outlander' Drops Sweet Season 6 Premiere Clip With Claire and Jamie

It's a Christmas treat!

Outlander returns for season 6 on March 6, but Starz gave fans an early present on Christmas Day, releasing a new clip from the upcoming premiere episode.

The new season, which is based off of the sixth book in Diana Gabaldon's popular series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes, picks up where the fifth season left off after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) had just escaped a violent encounter with Lionel Brown and returned to Fraser’s Ridge. The threat of the Revolutionary War looms over the ridge and Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) must choose what is best for their family.

Featuring Claire and Jamie, the nearly two-minute scene finds the couple having a difficult time coming to grips with their new reality as they have an intimate and important conversation about the future. It's a touching scene between the beloved duo, as Jamie expresses his love and adoration for his wife.

"You are always with me. Sometimes I think you're an angel, Claire," he emotionally says.

"Would an angel do this?" Claire teases, as they end the scene in a loving kiss.

Watch the sweet season 6 clip below.

Outlander returns Sunday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Starz.

