It's a family night out for Ozzy Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The father-daughter duo attended the 2020 GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, just days after the former Black Sabbath rocker revealed he has Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy, 71, brought his inner rock star, wearing all black with a black-and-white striped jacket and a cane. Kelly, looked lovely. matching her pops in an all-black ensemble that consisted of a top, jacket, pants and hat.

Ozzy, as well as wife Sharon Osbourne, are set to present during the telecast. Ozzy is a three-time GRAMMY Award winner, with Black Sabbath getting honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

This past week, the "No More Tears" singer revealed during an interview with Good Morning America that he's suffering from a form of Parkinson's.

“[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life," he shared on Tuesday. "When I had the fall, it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell...I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that it was all downhill.”

"It's Parkin Two, which is a form of Parkinson's," Sharon explained. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's."

The Talk co-host went on to explain, "It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. You have a good day, a good day and then a really bad day."

Meanwhile, the GRAMMYs comes just hours after ET confirmed legendary basketball star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father, according to multiple reports.

Staples Center is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.

Kelly took to social media to pay tribute to Bryant. "What more can I say then I’m simply devastated. Kobe was a one of a kind. My thoughts and prayer go out to his family and loved ones. 🖤," she wrote alongside a picture of her with the NBA legend and his wife.

