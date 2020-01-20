He has overcome addiction, a quad bike crash and marital struggles, but the worst was yet to come for Ozzy Osbourne, who has described 2019 as the worst and most miserable year of his life.

The Black Sabbath rocker experienced a life-changing fall in early 2019 which led to him delaying his world tour.



“[It] was the worst, longest, most painful, miserable year of my life," he shared in an ABC News interview airing on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

“When I had the fall it was pitch black, I went to the bathroom and I fell,” he added during a preview clip of the interview, which also featured Osbourne’s wife, Sharon. “I just fell and landed like a slam on the floor and I remember lying there thinking, ‘Well, you’ve done it now,’ really calm. Sharon [called] an ambulance. After that it was all downhill.”

The accident reportedly dislodged metal rods in his body (from his previous quad bike accident) and left him with 15 screws in his spine. During his Good Morning America interview, he said his recovery had “taken it’s time."

Ozzy, 71, also said he had initially remained silent about the incident because he didn’t realize how badly he had been affected.

“It wasn’t really a problem for a while,” he said. “I never noticed any different. Sharon was saying, ‘Are you okay? You seem different.’’

GMA FIRST LOOK: @RobinRoberts sits down with rock legend Ozzy Osbourne as he opens up about the fall that postponed his world tour. The full exclusive interview tomorrow on @GMA. https://t.co/YgfBrfobu0pic.twitter.com/o0l3ltSWhq — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 20, 2020

The fall came during a period involving several health issues for Ozzy, who also underwent hand surgery to treat an infection, and was then hospitalized due to complications from the flu.

Forced to delay the launch of his tour, he expressed his regret on social media, saying,“since October everything I touch has turned to s**t. First the staph infection in my thumb and now coming down with the flu and bronchitis.”

In April, the musician then pushed back more dates of his planned No More Tours 2 run. "I can’t believe I have to reschedule more tour dates,” he wrote on Instagram. “Words cannot express how frustrated, angry and depressed I am not to be able to tour right now."

The following month, Sharon said that 2019 had already been the “toughest year” of her life, due to Ozzy’s health issues.

“His accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody,” she shared on The Talk. “And it's definitely been the most toughest ride I've had so far and I hope the only tough ride. I can't take any more."

Ozzy's health setbacks will be covered in an upcoming A&E documentary, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne, set to premiere at SXSW in March, then air on A&E over the summer.

“This film will take viewers on an incredibly honest and emotional journey into my father's life that I feel will connect to people in so many ways," Ozzy's son and the documentary's producer, Jack Osbourne, said in a press release about the project, which is part of A&E's Biography series.

See more on the Osbournes below.

