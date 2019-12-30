Padma Lakshmi is calling out a magazine for mistaking her for Priyanka Chopra.

The Top Chef host, who was born in Chennai, India, is featured in The New Yorker as part of their celebrity cartoon takeover. When the outlet recently posted a photo of her to their Instagram account to promote the feature, they accidentally tagged Chopra. Though the actress and wife of Nick Jonas is also of Indian descent, she shares little resemblance to Lakshmi.

The New Yorker deleted the post, but not before Lakshmi could take a screenshot. She shared it to her own page, along with an epic response.

"Thank you to the illustrious '@nydailynews' for the shoutout 😉," she joked in the caption, purposely tagging the wrong outlet. "I know to some we all look alike, but 🤷🏾‍♀️... #desilife #justindianthings."

Back in 2016, Lakshmi also addressed another media concern -- the use of heavy Photoshop editing -- while chatting with ET at the 7th Annual Women in the World Summit. The interview took place shortly after Kerry Washington's latest Photoshop scandal, in which Adweek seemingly altered her image to give her a lighter complexion on the cover of their April 4 issue.

Lakshmi admitted at the time that she too has had to deal with unwanted Photoshopping. "It happened to me actually and I was really angry about it. I like the color of my skin," she exclaimed. "It's taken me a long time to feel comfortable with who I am and I think when you're a brown person living in a white world, it's especially sensitive. I also ask people not to retouch my scar, because I thought it was important for other young women to see that it's not all perfect."

"I'm not going to lie, I don't mind when they retouch the stretch marks a little!" she added. "I'm not above that, but I think there has to be a bit of good sense and gentleness about it."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen, Padma Lakshmi & More Stars Call Out T.I. For Controversial Comments About Daughter's Virginity

Padma Lakshmi Gets New Show at Hulu

Padma Lakshmi Gushes Over How 'Humbling' It Is to Be a Mom (Exclusive)