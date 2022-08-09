Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have decided to go their separate ways following a brief summer romance. After the 29-year-old Bachelorette alum confirmed their split to E! on Monday, the 24-year-old Dairy Boy founder spoke to ET, saying their breakup wasn't "dramatic."

"There wasn’t a dramatic split or any bad blood between us," Lorenze said. "I am more career-focused than ever and my priority has to be my clothing brand and my career, and that’s going to require me to be in NYC at the moment."

"I’ve always made such large life adjustments for my partners in the past but for right now, focusing on me is where I am at," she explained. "It feels good to finally be comfortable with being selfish and putting myself and my future first. Really excited for what’s to come!"

Cameron echoed a similar sentiment while speaking with E!. "I wish I took a step back. It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us," he said. "So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now."

"We both have tons of respect and love for each other," he added. "But just not the right time for both of us right now."

In July, a source confirmed their relationship to ET, saying, "Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have been hanging out and hooking up. Things are casual, but they're having fun and there's an attraction between the two of them. They've hung out in groups with their friends and everyone gets along and has been having a good time."

Prior to being linked to Cameron, Lorenze dated country singer Morgan Wallen for six months. The two called it quits in February shortly after going Instagram official.

Cameron, meanwhile, has had two high-profile romances in the past few years. Despite being sent home by Hannah Brown during the finale of The Bachelorette, the two later reconnected and were linked for a short period of time. Later that same year, Cameron briefly dated Gigi Hadid.

More recently, Cameron was rumored to be romantically involved with Kristin Cavallari after being spotted getting close while shooting a steamy campaign for her jewelry collection, but it turned out to be strictly business.

"Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron are just friends,” a source told ET. “They had so much fun working together for this shoot, they had great chemistry, and Kristin is looking forward to the latest debut of her Uncommon James collection."

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze Spotted Kissing After Romance Revealed

Tyler Cameron Is Casually Dating Paige Lorenze

Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari Stage a Mock Wedding

Tyler Cameron on Whether He Would Ever Be 'The Bachelor' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery