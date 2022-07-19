Romance is in bloom in the Big Apple! Things seem to be going well for Tyler Cameron and ladylove Paige Lorenze.

Just over a week after news broke that the Bachelorette alum and the model have been seeing one another, the pair confirmed their romance and sealed the deal with a kiss.

Cameron, 29, and Lorenze, 24, were spotted packing on the PDA while walking together through New York City on Sunday.

Cameron -- who rocked a fitted gray T-shirt with black pants and matching black boots -- leaned down to plant a kiss on Lorenze, who looked summery in a blue-and-white sundress with white sneakers.

Diggzy/Jesal/REX/Shutterstock

A source told ET on July 11 that the Bachelor Nation star had sparked a romance with Lorenze, but that they were keeping things light and casual.

"Tyler Cameron and Paige Lorenze have been hanging out and hooking up,” the source said. "Things are casual, but they're having fun and there's an attraction between the two of them. They've hung out in groups with their friends and everyone gets along and has been having a good time."

So far, the pair has yet to confirm anything on social media.

The two are no strangers to having their love lives in the public spotlight. Lorenze was linked to country singer Morgan Wallen. The pair dated for six months and split shortly after making their romance Instagram official in February.

Meanwhile, Cameron previously dated Hannah Brown, after they reconnected in 2019, following her decision to send him home during the finale of The Bachelorette. The same year, he briefly dated Gigi Hadid.

Cameron was last linked to model Camila Kendra in 2021. Since their split, Cameron was rumored to be dating Kristin Cavallari. Earlier this month, the pair starred alongside each other in a steamy campaign for the designer's latest jewelry collection -- further sparking speculation of a possible romance. However, a source told ET that they are just friends.

Tyler Cameron Talks Dating, Past Relationships and Managing Anxiety (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron Is Casually Dating Paige Lorenze

Tyler Cameron and Kristin Cavallari Stage a Mock Wedding

Hannah Brown Reveals Where She and Tyler Cameron Stand Today

9 Biggest Bombshells From Hannah Brown's New Memoir

Tyler Cameron on What His Breakup with Camila Kendra Taught Him

Related Gallery