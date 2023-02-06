Pamela Anderson Lands New Food Network Cooking Show

Pamela Anderson is bringing her love of plant-based cooking to TV with a new series on Food Network Canada.

The series, Pamela's Cooking With Love, was commissioned by Corus Studios and will focus on the TV personality as she collaborates with famed and celebrated chefs on plant-based meals and menus, and whips up healthy meals for family and friends at her home in Canada.

According to a press release sent out on Monday, the show is focused on how Anderson "is fueled by a craving to learn more about cooking and how she can use food to take entertaining to the next level. She works with a variety of influential chefs to develop delicious plant-based menus, gather diverse ingredients, and prepare incredible meals and moments for her friends and family."

"Whether it is a casual afternoon cocktail party in the garden, an intimate dinner with family, or breakfast following a night around the campfire -- Pamela shines as a host and sous-chef," the release shared.

"Creating elegant and inviting spaces that inspire a compassionate, calm and healthy environment has always been important to me and comes naturally," Anderson said in a statement released on Monday.

The project is one of two that Anderson is currently working on with Fireworks Media Group. The actress and model is also in production on the second season of her show Pamela's Garden of Eden, which continues Anderson's "quest to transform her grandmother's six-acre legacy property on Vancouver Island."

Production on Pamela's Cooking With Love is set to kick off this summer and is expected to premiere in 2024.

