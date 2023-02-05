Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Make First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy
Spotted: new parents Paris Hilton and Carter Reum!
On Saturday, the couple turned the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons into a glamorous date night out. According to the social media star, it was their first since announcing in late January that they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.
"Mom and Dad’s first night out 👩🏼❤️👨🏻 #Sliving ✨💖," the first-time mom captioned a series of photos taken at home.
Hilton and Reum were dressed to impress for the event, the socialite donning a black, off-the-shoulder sequin gown paired with a matching black Jimmy Choo bow clutch and diamond necklace. As for her entrepreneur husband, Reum donned a blue velvet tuxedo jacket with black lapels and a pair of matching black pants and bow tie.
On the red carpet, the two were picture perfect as they embraced and smiled at each other in front of the cameras. Hilton was also spotted snapping a selfie with Olivia Rodrigo and posing with Demi Lovato, who made her red carpet debut with Jordan Lutes at the event.
Hilton surprised fans on Jan. 24 when she revealed the birth of their son. "You are already loved beyond words," she captioned a photo of the baby's hand wrapped around her thumb.
"Paris is so incredibly happy and has always dreamed of being a mom," a source told ET at the time. "Her friends and family are thrilled for her and know she is going to be the best mom."
