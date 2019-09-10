No need to go to France -- Paris Hilton brought, well, Paris, to New York Fashion Week on Monday night, rolling into the room with her very own Eiffel Tower!

The grand entrance opened The Blonds’ NYFW show, where Hilton, 38, dazzled in a sexy, blingy leotard while parading around the stage, surrounded by hunky young models during the avant-garde label’s Moulin Rouge!-themed show.

Called The Blonds x Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the collaboration unveiled co-founder Phillipe Blond and creative director David Blond’s Spring 2020 designs.

The show marked the New York label’s first off-site theatrical collaboration and coincided with the release of the original Broadway cast’s recording of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, based on the hit by Baz Luhrmann.

The socialite also channeled Cruella de Vil in another sparkling look.

Hilton was joined by models Halima and Gigi Gorgeous and celebrities including Pose star Billy Porter, who performed at the event at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, which is also the home of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

“We are so inspired by every facet of Moulin Rouge! Both the film and the stage adaptation,” the Blonds said in a press release issued in August about the collaboration. “The costumes, music and storytelling is something that resonates with us and we are so excited that for one night only The Blonds will take over the Moulin Rouge!”

Hilton's aunt, Kyle Richards, also wowed the Fashion Week crowd at her first fashion show on Sunday for her new line, Kyle & Shahida, created with co-designer Shahida Clayton.

"I'm so proud of my Aunt Kyle. To have her first fashion show at New York Fashion Week is incredible and I cannot wait to see all the designs," Hilton told ET.

See more on Hilton and NYFW below.

