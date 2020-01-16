Paris Hilton is expanding her brand with an all-new cooking show!

Titled Cooking With Paris, the first episode dropped via YouTube on Monday and features the 38-year-old reality star teaching fans how to cook her "famous lasagna."

Joined by her "little assistant" (aka her chihuahua, Diamond Baby, chic in a custom Chanel apron, naturally), Hilton recalls falling in love with cooking at an early age. "People who do know [me] know that I am an amazing cook. Ever since I was a little girl, I would always go with my mom in the kitchen and she would cook these amazing pastas and lasagnas, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners," she remembers. "My entire life, I just remember sitting on the counter and watching my mom cook, and also baking and cooking with her."

Hilton then shares the step-by-step process of how to make her lasagna. Step one? Slip on a pair of black fingerless "chef" gloves, to avoid hurting yourself as you grate the mozzarella cheese. Step two, take a photo and let your Twitter followers know you're cooking up something hot in the kitchen. Don't forget to use the hashtag, #CookingWithParis!

Next, simply gather together the rest of the ingredients (lasagna noodles, garlic cloves, pepper, Himalayan salt, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce and meat or alternative) and watch Hilton's full instructional video below:

If the dish looks familiar, you may recall Hilton making it in 2005, on her hit reality show, The Simple Life, which also starred Nicole Richie. "Since I'm cooking dinner, I want everyone to dress up in black tie," she exclaimed to the host family. "It's like a four-star restaurant so I want to make sure everyone looks nice."

The lasagna got a "very good" review at the time, and needless to say, we are sliving for Hilton's new venture.

The hotel heiress revealed that she coined the new term while interviewing pop star Kim Petras for ET at the 2019 YouTube Streamy Awards last month.

"The new word, it's like the new 'That's hot,' is 'Sliving,'" explained Hilton, who's known for her infamous "That's hot" catchphrase. "I did it again. I just trademarked it. Sliving. I own it…it's basically, Sliving equals 'Sliving your best life' which is killing it and slaying in one word. You're a slive. We're slivers that slive around the world."

Hear more in the video below.

