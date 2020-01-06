Paris Hilton Is Dating Entrepreneur Carter Reum

New year, new man! After calling off her engagement to Chris Zylka over a year ago, Paris Hilton was spotted with a new guy at a Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night.

While she posed solo at Warner Bros. and InStyle's 21st Annual Post Golden Globes event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the 38-year-old socialite was spotted kissing and cuddling with a mystery man. The pair were described as "inseparable."

ET has learned that Hilton has been dating Carter Reum, an entrepreneur and bestselling author of Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches, for a few weeks now. According to ET's source, the two “are dating and enjoying each other’s company."

The source added that Hilton -- who stunned at the after-party in a nude gown with silver lines -- “is happy.”