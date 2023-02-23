Paris Hilton Shares First Photo of Newborn Son Phoenix's Face

This is Phoenix! Paris Hilton is sharing the first images of her and Carter Reum's baby boy's face inside the latest edition of Glamour UK -- in which the mogul is the February cover star.

In the sweet pics, the world gets the first look at Phoenix's face as his mommy plants a kiss on him, while wearing matching outfits. In another image, Phoenix takes center stage as he rests his head on his mother's shoulder while he sleeps, as Reum kisses his wife on the forehead.

Inside the magazine, Hilton gushes about her baby boy.

"I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt," she tells the publication. "He’s such a good baby."

Hilton, who welcomed her son via surrogate in January, reveals to the magazine that she really wants a girl and is already in the process of expanding her family.

"Carter and I had already been talking about the future and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?'" she says. "And he said, 'Yeah, let’s do it.' And we’ve done it seven times… I have all boys. I have 20 boys."

She adds, "I just went through the process again a month ago, so I’m waiting for the results to see if there’s any girls."

The first pictures of Phoenix come one day after his mother revealed his name -- and the special meaning behind it.

In the latest episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, This Is Paris, the reality TV star shared her son's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. His middle name is after Paris' grandfather, hotel magnate Barron Hilton, who died in 2019 at 91.

"[My grandfather] was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much," she revealed. "We were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."

As for how she came up with Phoenix, the hotel heiress said it was important that she give her child a city name like the one she has. "I've been planning my children's names for years and years," she admitted, noting that when she was a little girl, she wanted a daughter named London, but found it harder to think of a boy name.

The social media superstar shared that she came up with her son's name over a decade ago, and noted that "it stands for hope, rebirth and transformation."

Hilton and Reum shared the news of their son's arrival in January with a sweet Instagram announcement.

"You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote alongside a picture of her son's hand wrapped around her finger.

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Hilton Reveals Newborn Son's Name and Its Special Meaning

How Paris Hilton Feels as a First-Time Mom

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Step Out on Red Carpet as Parents

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child with Husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery