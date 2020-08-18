From "that's hot" to that's real. Paris Hilton is opening up like never before in the trailer for her new YouTube documentary, This Is Paris. The 39-year-old DJ and heiress sheds her party girl persona in the clip, showing the cameras her true self and reveals she experienced a childhood trauma.

"Sorry, I'm so used to, like, playing a character that it's, like, hard for me to be normal," Paris tells the cameras while driving.

Flashes of Paris back in the day out on the town with Kim Kardashian West and more fill the screen as she says, "I've just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I've been stuck with her ever since."

The trailer also touches on Paris' childhood struggles as her younger sister, Nicky Hilton says, "They say trauma, the mind may forget but the body never forgets. It's trapped in you and it can come out whenever."

Paris is shown DJ'ing in Germany as a man tries to touch her and she angrily pulls away, shouting at him.

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked about with anyone," Paris says in the clip.

"I just heard screaming bloody murder," Nicky says.

The clip then cuts to Paris talking to her mom, Kathy Hilton, who appears to be crying with her face in her hands.

"But I couldn't tell you guys because every time I tried, I'd get punished by them," Paris says, visibly emotional. "I still have nightmares about it. And the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there."

The trailer doesn't elaborate on Paris' disturbing childhood memories, but it does show footage of her as a young girl looking solemn.

This Is Paris will stream on YouTube on Sept. 14.

