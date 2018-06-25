Paris Jackson Says Grandfather Joe Didn't Send That Tweet Amid Cancer Battle

Paris Jackson isn't happy with the way her grandfather's Twitter account is being handled.

Michael Jackson's daughter took to the social platform on Monday to reply to a tweet coming from Joe Jackson's account, writing, "This is a beautiful tweet. though it upsets me to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it. my grandfather did not tweet this. i’m not sure if he’s ever used this account."

A tweet reading, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes," was posted from Joe's verified account on Sunday, days after ET learned Joe was suffering from terminal cancer.

According to Paris, however, she was with Joe when the tweet was posted, and there was no way he could have tweeted himself. "We all have [visited him]. I flew out this morning to be with him all afternoon and evening," she wrote. "I was with him there's no possible way for him to have tweeted it."

When a fan asked if Joe could see what fans are writing, Paris replied, "No. I'm sorry."

ET has reached out to the Jackson family estate for comment.

A Jackson family source told ET on Friday that the 89-year-old is in a Las Vegas hospital with terminal cancer. According to the source, Jackson has been battling the illness for a while now and doctors recently told members of the family that he has limited time to live because the cancer cannot be treated.

The Jackson family has rallied around Joe, including his daughter, Janet Jackson, who gave him a sweet shout-out at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards.

