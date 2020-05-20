Pat McGrath Labs Sale: Up to 40% Off Select Eye and Lip Makeup

Pat McGrath Labs is having its spring sale! The beauty brand from renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath, is offering up to 40% off on select eye and lip makeup products through May 27.

No promo code is needed and domestic shipping is free.

The cosmetics brand is a favorite among social media stars, celebrities and beauty industry pros. Shop the limited-time deal on favorites from the makeup collection such as the Mattetrance Lipstick, Lip Fetish Lip Balm and Mothership Eyeshadow Palette.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the Pat McGrath Labs sale:

Mthrshp Sublime: Golden Opulence Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Sublime: Golden Opulence Pat McGrath Labs The two matte shades and three glittery eyeshadow shades on this palette are great for everyday wear. REGULARLY $65 $39 at Pat McGrath Labs

Obsessive Opulence: Mattetrance Lipstick Duo Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Obsessive Opulence: Mattetrance Lipstick Duo Pat McGrath Labs This Mattetrance Lipstick duo includes two Nocturnal Nirvana shades, Elson and Flesh 5. REGULARLY $70 $45 at Pat McGrath Labs

Eye Ecstasy: Eye Shadow Palette Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Eye Ecstasy: Eye Shadow Palette Pat McGrath Labs If you can't get enough of shimmer and bold colors, this five-pan Eye Ecstasy Eyeshadow Palette is for you. REGULARLY $28 $17 at Pat McGrath Labs

Lip Fetish Lip Balm Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm Pat McGrath Labs Swipe on this lip balm anytime you need extra hydration and a touch of dewy shine. REGULARLY $38 $28 at Pat McGrath Labs

Lip Fetish Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker This special Stars Wars collaboration gold lip product is a collectable. REGULARLY $38 $28 at Pat McGrath Labs

Xtreme Eye Trio Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Xtreme Eye Trio Pat McGrath Labs This set includes Pat McGrath's eye makeup essentials you need in your collection -- the FetishEyes Mascara, PermaGel Eye Pencil and Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner. REGULARLY $74 $58 at Pat McGrath Labs

