Shopping

Pat McGrath Labs Sale: Up to 40% Off Select Eye and Lip Makeup

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Pat McGrath Labs lipsticks
Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs is having its spring sale! The beauty brand from renowned makeup artist Pat McGrath, is offering up to 40% off on select eye and lip makeup products through May 27.

No promo code is needed and domestic shipping is free.

The cosmetics brand is a favorite among social media stars, celebrities and beauty industry pros. Shop the limited-time deal on favorites from the makeup collection such as the Mattetrance Lipstick, Lip Fetish Lip Balm and Mothership Eyeshadow Palette.

Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks from the Pat McGrath Labs sale:

Mthrshp Sublime: Golden Opulence
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Sublime- Golden Opulence
Pat McGrath Labs
Mthrshp Sublime: Golden Opulence
Pat McGrath Labs

The two matte shades and three glittery eyeshadow shades on this palette are great for everyday wear.

REGULARLY $65

Obsessive Opulence: Mattetrance Lipstick Duo
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Obsessive Opulence- Mattetrance Lipstick Duo
Pat McGrath Labs
Obsessive Opulence: Mattetrance Lipstick Duo
Pat McGrath Labs

This Mattetrance Lipstick duo includes two Nocturnal Nirvana shades, Elson and Flesh 5.

REGULARLY $70

Eye Ecstasy: Eye Shadow Palette
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Eye Ecstasy- Eye Shadow Palette
Pat McGrath Labs
Eye Ecstasy: Eye Shadow Palette
Pat McGrath Labs

If you can't get enough of shimmer and bold colors, this five-pan Eye Ecstasy Eyeshadow Palette is for you.

REGULARLY $28

Lip Fetish Lip Balm
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Lip Balm
Pat McGrath Labs
Lip Fetish Lip Balm
Pat McGrath Labs

Swipe on this lip balm anytime you need extra hydration and a touch of dewy shine.

REGULARLY $38

Lip Fetish
Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars- The Rise of Skywalker
Pat McGrath Labs
Lip Fetish
Pat McGrath Labs x Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

This special Stars Wars collaboration gold lip product is a collectable.

REGULARLY $38

Xtreme Eye Trio
Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs Xtreme Eye Trio
Pat McGrath Labs
Xtreme Eye Trio
Pat McGrath Labs

This set includes Pat McGrath's eye makeup essentials you need in your collection -- the FetishEyes Mascara, PermaGel Eye Pencil and Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner.

REGULARLY $74

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Carbon38 Memorial Day Sale: Up to 80% Off on Activewear

Lizzo Launches New Sunglasses Collection With Quay -- Buy One, Get One Free!

The Best Sunscreen for Face and Body -- Supergoop, Neutrogena, Shiseido and More

 