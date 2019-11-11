Pat Sajak Gives Health Update After Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Pat Sajak is anxious to get back to hosting Wheel of Fortune!

On Monday, the beloved 73-year-old game show host shared an update with fans on social media after his show revealed three days prior that he underwent emergency surgery in order to treat a blocked intestine.

"I'm so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness," he wrote on Twitter. "Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I'll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)"

The final line is a joke referencing White taking over hosting duties when Sajak was treated for his medical emergency, which was shared on Friday as part of Wheel of Fortune's announcement.

"Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine," the tweet read alongside a picture of a puzzle reading "Get well soon Pat!"

"He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work," the tweet continued. "Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host."

As Sajak prepares to return to work following his surgery, his colleague, Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, is staying proactive in his battle with pancreatic cancer. Last month, a PSA was released starring Trebek. Check it out below.

