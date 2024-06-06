Pat Sajak Lands First New Gig After 'Wheel of Fortune' Exit

Pat Sajak's next gig is set! Following the long-time Wheel of Fortune host's exit from the game show, the 77-year-old TV personality will star in a new take on Prescription: Murder, Variety reports.

Sajak is set to act opposite Joe Moore in the play, which will run from July 31 to Aug. 10, 2025 at Honolulu's Hawaii Theatre.

Per the outlet, William Link and Richard Levinson penned the play in 1962. It was later turned into the TV show Columbo, with the play being adapted into the show's pilot episode.

According to Variety, in the Hawaii Theatre show, Sajak will play "brilliant psychiatrist Roy Flemming, who hatches a plot with a perfect alibi to murder his neurotic and possessive wife." Meanwhile, the outlet reports that Moore will play Lt. Columbo, "the seemingly bumbling detective who engages the psychiatrist in a cat-and-mouse battle of wits right up to the play’s surprising climax."

Rob Duval will direct the play, which will also star Bryce Moore, Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan and Aiko Chinen, according to the outlet. The show -- which marks Sajak and Moore's ninth time sharing the stage -- is a fundraiser for the non-profit Hawaii Theatre, per the outlet.

Pat Sajak hosts 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.' - Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune in June 2023 after serving as the game show's host for 41 seasons. Shortly thereafter, Ryan Seacrest was announced as Sajak's replacement, and Vanna White closed her deal to remain the show's hostess.

"I'm so excited! She's beloved, by this nation, she is just such an important part of the show. She has been for so many years," Seacrest told ET in September 2023. "I'm honored to be on stage with her soon."

Sajak filmed his final episode of Wheel, which is set to air June 7, in April 2024. In a farewell interview with his daughter, Maggie Sajak, which aired on Good Morning America, the host revealed his post-Wheel plans.

"I'm perfectly happy if it just means that I'll continue with my crossword puzzles and play with grandchildren. Hint hint hint, no pressure," he teased his daughter, before explaining the reason for his exit.

"I've always said to you, you've heard me say this dozens of times, 'I'd rather leave a couple years too early than a couple of years too late,'" he said. "It's been a great 40 years, and I'm looking forward to whatever's ahead."

