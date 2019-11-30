Pat Sajak is on the up and up.

The beloved Wheel of Fortune host made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery earlier this month. Sajak, 73, was photographed attending the Washington Capitals game with his daughter, Maggie, on Friday. In photos obtained by RMNB, the game show host wears a red Capitals jacket and black baseball cap while enjoying the hockey game.

Sajak's outing comes weeks after he underwent emergency surgery in order to treat a blocked intestine. Following the news of his medical procedure, he took to Twitter to give fans an update.

"I'm so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness," he wrote. "Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I'll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!)"

The final line was a joke referencing Vanna White, who was taking over hosting duties while Sajak was treated for his medical emergency.

I’m so grateful for all the good wishes during my recent illness. Happy to say that the worst has passed, and I’ll be out of the hospital in a day of two, then back to work (unless @TheVannaWhite has completely taken over!) — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 11, 2019

Sajak, meanwhile, has been active on Twitter, tweeting almost everyday.

"At our Thanksgiving meal today we discussed politics ('Who votes for more cranberries?'), gender issues ('Is that a boy bird or a girl bird?') and climate change ('That oven is making it warm in here!). Hope you’re having a good one, too!" he tweeted on Thanksgiving.

At our Thanksgiving meal today we discussed politics (“Who votes for more cranberries?”), gender issues (“Is that a boy bird or a girl bird?”) and climate change (“That oven is making it warm in here!”). Hope you’re having a good one, too! — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 28, 2019

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1982. The show is the longest-running syndicated game show in the U.S. For more on Sajak watch below.

