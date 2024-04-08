Pat Sajak's Daughter Maggie, 29, Kisses Scottish Actor Ross McCall, 48

Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie Sajak, is taking her romance to the streets!

In photos obtained by ET on Monday, the 29-year-old shares a kiss with 48-year-old White Collar actor Ross McCall. Maggie is seen holding hands with McCall while walking his dog during a Los Angeles outing. Maggie is casually clad in jeans and a tan sweater, matching sneakers and a beanie. McCall also maintains a laid-back look in a red Adidas jacket and jeans.

The pair isn't shy about showing their affection for each other. During their walk, they were snapped sharing a few kisses as they waited for a stoplight.

Although neither Maggie nor McCall have publicly spoken out about their relationship, they have been leaving flirty messages for each other on social media.

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall snapped in Los Angeles on March 26, 2024. - MEGA

In the comments section of a photo shared to Maggie's Instagram page in November 2023, McCall called the Wheel of Fortune social media correspondent a "knockout."

And under a Feb. 8 post of Maggie at the Paramount Expedition Vegas, the Scottish actor referred to her as a "beauty" in the comments section.

McCall was previously engaged to 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom he met while guest starring on an episode of Ghost Whisperer. After their relationship ended in 2008, Ross confirmed his relationship with Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2019. They were engaged in 2021, but ended their relationship a year later.

Maggie's father also recently made headlines after it was confirmed that the Wheel of Fortune host taped his final day of the iconic game show on Friday on the Sony Studios lot in Culver City, California.

Pat, 77, will end his legendary run as host after 41 marvelous seasons. But he won't be totally gone, at least not for a while. As ET previously reported, Pat will serve as a consultant on the game show for three years as the show transitions with its new host, Ryan Seacrest.

It was last June when Pat took to social media to announce that the current season would be his last.

"Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last," Pat wrote at the time. "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all."

Pat ended the post by joking, "If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!"

Less than a month later, it was announced that Seacrest was tapped to replace Pat.

"I'm truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak," Seacrest said in his announcement. "I can say, along with the rest of America, that it's been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them."

ET has confirmed that the final episode will air on Friday, June 7.

RELATED CONTENT: