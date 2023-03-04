Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is under criminal investigation in Kansas after a woman accused him of forcibly kissing her, and there's video of the alleged incident.

The Kansas City Star published the damming report Saturday after the alleged victim, Aspen Vaughn, decided to publicize the case when she began to wonder whether the police would follow through on its probe, given Jackson's high profile.

According to the outlet, Jackson arrived with five friends on the night of Feb. 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas where he's a frequent guest due to a friendship with Vaughn's step-daughter, who is also a waiter at the establishment.

The outlet reported that, at one point, Jackson, 22, and Vaughn, 40, were in her basement office when he allegedly pounced. Vaughn said she provided police with security footage purportedly showing Jackson grabbing her by the throat -- "with enough force that it left a faint bruise" -- and forcibly kissing her twice.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn told the Kansas City Star, "and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive."

Jackson is 6 foot 6 while the outlet reported Vaughn stands at 5 feet, 4 inches.

"I was in shock," Vaughn added. "It's disgusting. Like you're a child and he was trying to say 'we should be a power couple,' and I'm like 'clearly you're out of your mind right now.'"

Jackson is also accused of shoving a 19-year-old waiter at the restaurant.

While authorities have not released a report of the alleged incident, a spokesperson for the Kansas City Police Department released a statement to The Star saying it's "aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf."

"The department is still investigating," the brief statement continued. "Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time."

Jackson's attorney, Brandan Davies, also offered the outlet a statement saying, "Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may hav a complete picture of the matter."

