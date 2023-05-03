Jackson Mahomes has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery.

According to Johnson County Sheriff booking records, the TikTok star and younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested and taken into police custody on Wednesday morning. His bond was set at $100,000. KTV5 reported that Jackson is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon. ET has reached out to his rep as well as Patrick for comment.

The arrest comes months after Jackson was accused by alleged victim Aspen Vaughn of grabbing her by the throat and forcibly kissing her multiple times in her basement office on Feb. 25 at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. He was also accused of shoving a teenage waiter at the restaurant.

"He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere," Vaughn claimed to the Kansas City Star, "and I’m telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he’s big and massive."

Jackson's attorney, Brandan Davies, told the newspaper in a statement, "Jackson has done nothing wrong. Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may hav a complete picture of the matter."

